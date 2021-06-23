Cancel
Mountain Home, AR

Dickey Lee Baltz, 92; Donna Garverich Baltz 88, formerly of Mountain Home (Kirby)

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDickey passed away on February 28, 2021 at the age of 92. He was born November 1, 1928, the younger son of Lillian and V. Merle Baltz. He grew up in Eminence, Missouri, where he first fell in love with the idea of flying. Donna departed this life on January 13, 2021. A true woman of faith who devoted her life to her family and to helping others, she was born April 12, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Ross and Edna Forrest Garverich.

