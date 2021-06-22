Our favorite Sony noise-canceling headphones are $100 off for Prime Day 2021

It’s a wireless earbuds society these days, thanks to the rise of Airpods and the ultra-convenience we chase day in and day out. But none of that truly does justice to music and sound, and a newcomer to the headphone market, Dali, is here to remind you of exactly that. They’re the reminder we need, too, a reminder that the hi-fi headphone market remains alive and well, and that it’s still worth tossing on a pair of extra-large cans when you really want to hear all the details of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.”