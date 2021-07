Pundit Jamie Carragher has labelled Raheem Sterling as England’s “best player” and said he is the key to their Euro 2020 success.England manager Gareth Southgate received criticism for starting Sterling in their first match against Croatia but he has been vindicated by Sterling’s impressive performances.The Manchester City star has scored three goals and made an assist for the Three Lions at the tournament. He was also a crucial part of England’s equaliser and winning goal against Denmark in their 2-1 semi-final victory.When asked who had impressed him the most in the semi-final, Carragher told Sky Sports: “Raheem Sterling. I...