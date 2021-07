PFL 6 takes place tonight on ESPN2 with the preliminary card airing on ESPN+. The main event will feature the undefeated and self-proclaimed “Baddest Woman In Any Room” Kayla Harrison taking on former UFC competitor Cindy Dandois. Harrison has expressed her ambivalence about fighting Dandois, but fight her she will in the feature bout of the evening. Will Dandois score the biggest upset of the year in any major MMA promotion? Because make no mistake, as a +1260 underdog to Harrison’s -4000 favorite odds, that’s exactly what a win for Dandois would be. We shall get the answer to that question tonight.