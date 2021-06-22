Mechanistic Link Between Eating Red Meat and Colon Cancer Revealed
NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Red meat consumption has been consistently linked to an increased risk for colorectal cancer and a new study provides a mechanistic reason. "Our study identified for the first time an alkylating mutational signature in colon cells and linked it to red meat consumption and cancer driver mutations," Dr. Marios Giannakis with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston said in a statement.www.medscape.com