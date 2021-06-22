Cancel
Cancer

Mechanistic Link Between Eating Red Meat and Colon Cancer Revealed

By Megan Brooks
Medscape News
 17 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Red meat consumption has been consistently linked to an increased risk for colorectal cancer and a new study provides a mechanistic reason. "Our study identified for the first time an alkylating mutational signature in colon cells and linked it to red meat consumption and cancer driver mutations," Dr. Marios Giannakis with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston said in a statement.

www.medscape.com
