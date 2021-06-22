Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

SEEDA Funding Agreement Approved by Council

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA funding agreement between the City of Sheridan and the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board was approved by the City Council Monday night. In the new agreement that goes into effect July 1 and runs through June 30 of 2022, the total amount the City would allocate to SEEDA annually is $150,000, which is offset by the City providing accounting services for the SEEDA in the amount of $24,000. The payment amount the City will make to SEEDA is $126,000 a year. City Councilman Clint Beaver.

sheridanmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Sheridan, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To The One#Seeda#The City Council#City#The Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy