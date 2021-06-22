SEEDA Funding Agreement Approved by Council

A funding agreement between the City of Sheridan and the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board was approved by the City Council Monday night. In the new agreement that goes into effect July 1 and runs through June 30 of 2022, the total amount the City would allocate to SEEDA annually is $150,000, which is offset by the City providing accounting services for the SEEDA in the amount of $24,000. The payment amount the City will make to SEEDA is $126,000 a year. City Councilman Clint Beaver.