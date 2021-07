Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are in serious need of a sports psychologist. Another HGGA Championship (my annual golf trip), another year of me getting driver yips, and yet another heartbreaking runner-up finish. On one hand, I’m proud of how I GRINDED, including back-to-back up-and-downs to get into a playoff. On the other, I can’t put the ball in play off the tee under pressure and am a disgrace to the sport. Seriously, you have to see it to believe it, but trust me, it's beyond embarrassing. I’ll let Woody Austin sum it up for me: