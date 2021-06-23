Cancel
West Plains, MO

Monks House wrecks Car in West Plains

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Plains – A one vehicle accident occured on Monks Street in West Plains on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. At around 2PM on Monks Street in West Plains, a Silver Chevy Impala with a male driver was heading north when the Impala exited the left side of the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied home at 419 Monks. The driver appears to have lost control after driving over street damage from nearby construction. It is unknown if the driver was hurt at this time.

www.ozarkradionews.com
