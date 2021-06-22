Graffiti Along the Moods Bridge Park and Iron Bridge Park

The Pennridge Regional Police Department received complaints of graffiti along the walking path of Moods Bridge Park and Iron Bridge Park. While we support your artistic ability we do not want to see it in our beautiful parks. The individual or individuals "tagged" numerous signs and concrete bridge abutments along the walking path. We are asking for your help in possibly identifying the actor or actors involved. If you are familiar with this "tag" or know who may have committed this crime please contact the Pennridge Regional Police Department.