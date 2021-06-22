Firefighters make gains in containing 14,379-acre Flatt Fire west of Enterprise
ST. GEORGE — Crews continue to make good progress fighting the Flatt Fire that burned multiple structures and triggered evacuations last week. The 14,379-acre fire is no longer threatening any structures as it burns through sage and pinion juniper northwest of Enterprise near the borders of Washington and Iron counties. Fire managers have determined the cause of the fire to be a lightning strike near the town of Beryl.www.cedarcityutah.com