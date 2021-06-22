Cheryl R. Glisan
Galva - Cheryl R. Glisan, 70, of Galva, died at 9:27 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 24 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva with Pastors Josh Ryner and Bob Curry officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 23 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Galva Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the American Legion Auxiliary or to the Galva Congregational Church.www.starcourier.com