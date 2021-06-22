Southeastern breaks the Top Ten at Miss Louisiana Competition 2021
On Saturday, June 19, Lily Gayle, Miss Green and Gold, was announced as a finalist in the Top Ten on the final night of the Miss Louisiana competition. Gayle is the first Southeastern representative to break the Top Ten since 2014 when Lacey Sanchez was crowned Miss Louisiana for that year. While Gayle did not make it into the top five, she won a $500 best instrumentalist scholarship from her talent and a semi-finalist scholarship.lionsroarnews.com