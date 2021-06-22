Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song

Steve Gunn will release a new album, Other You, on August 27 via Matador. The album was made in Los Angeles in 2020 and 2021 during lockdown with regular collaborator Justin Tripp and producer Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith, Cass McCombs, Kurt Vile). “I came up with this title when we were recording vocals and Rob was very into harmonies. There was a third part and I just couldn’t find the note. I couldn’t vocalize it. He went in and took my voice and put it into his computer program, then he could playback and 'sing' the note with my voice using the computer. And he said, 'Sing to the other you.' So I was singing along to myself singing a note I couldn’t sing."