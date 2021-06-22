Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song
Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz has announced a new solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, and shared its title track. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows is due out November 12 via Transgressive, his first the label. Check out “The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as his upcoming tour dates.undertheradarmag.com