Wilson’s Plover Chicks Have Hatched on Matagorda Beach and Sargent Beach

We are at the peak of beach nesting bird season along the Upper Texas Coast. Gulf Coast Bird Observatory is studying these birds as they nest and raise their young. The species we are focusing on are the Wilson’s Plover and Least Tern. The Wilson’s Plover is a shorebird that prefers to nest in the soft sand along the dunes, mudflats, and shelly areas with vegetation. During the breeding season, they break up into pairs and create their own territories.