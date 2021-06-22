Cancel
La Marque, TX

LM Juneteenth celebration honors Sam, Gary

By Publisher
thepostnewspaper.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of La Marque celebrated the first Juneteenth as a national holiday on Sunday with music, food trucks and honoring both the past and present on the city square. Longtime community activist and former La Marque Mayor Geraldine Sam and longtime community activist Vera Gary were named as the Honorary Miss Juneteenth. The city also named its first Juneteenth Royal Court, with Emauri Baker and Keanan Gatson being selected as Miss and Mr. Juneteenth, while Danielle Kelley and Lauryn Merritt were named as Miss Teen Juneteenth.

