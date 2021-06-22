Cancel
Astros head to Motown for weekend set with Tigers

Cover picture for the articleWednesday: The Astros close out their three-game set at the Orioles. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start the pregame show at 5:30pm, with gametime set for 6:05pm. Thursday: Houston leaves Baltimore for a stop in Detroit for a four-game series against the Tigers and former Astros manager A.J. Hinch, who led the team to the 2017 World Series title and the 2019 American League crown before being excommunicated after the controversial cheating scandal came to light in early 2020. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest beginning coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.

