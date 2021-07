Hudson Realty Capital is expanding its commercial real estate debt business to include Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Commercial Observer can first report. The Manhattan-based commercial real estate investment management firm’s launch of a new FHA division comes hot on the heels of its acquisition of Greater Southern Realty Capital late last year. David Loo, co-founder and managing partner at Hudson Realty Capital, said the move was in the works starting in late 2019, when he saw the need for a bigger focus on FHA lending capabilities in the event of a market turndown similar to 2008.