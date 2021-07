Top contender Jiri Prochazka says he is focused on fighting for the UFC light heavyweight title and is not interested in Aleksandar Rakic. Prochazka has quickly made a name for himself in the UFC following back-to-back knockout wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes in his first two fights for the world’s leading MMA promotion. Prochazka has looked amazing in both fights as he not only got the knockout, but he also has also shown off a very unique, fan-friendly style inside the Octagon. No wonder UFC president Dana White said that the Czech Republic native is next in line for a title shot against the winner of this fall’s Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira 205lbs championship fight.