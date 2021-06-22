Donlen Offers Clients Way To Sell Vehicles Faster

Interactive video-based marketing applications provider Verb Technology (VERB) has made significant advances in developing live stream ecommerce technology and related software products. However, given its higher operational losses, expenses, and stretched valuation, will it be able to survive intense? Read more to find out.Software-as-a-Service applications platform developer, Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) provides customer relationship management (CRM) applications, live e-commerce applications, as well as non-digital services to its enterprise clients. With livestream e-commerce going mainstream, fueled by a pandemic-induced rise in online shopping, the company’s verbLIVE technology continues to see increasing engagement. In fact, the strategic launch of verbTEAMS and verbLIVE this year has helped VERB gain 13.9% year-to-date. The stock closed yesterday’s trading session at $1.88, 39.4% below its 52-week high of $3.10.