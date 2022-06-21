Summer Safety: Follow These Tips To Keep Your Cat Safe In A Heatwave

Summer has arrived, which means the hot weather is here to stay for a while. That also means that we need to protect our cats when the heat gets extreme. A heatwave can be dangerous for outdoor and indoor cats, alike.

Cats can suffer from heat stroke just like humans or other pets. Be sure to keep your cat safe from heat related injuries.

Cats can only pant or sweat through their foot pads to release excess heat. As a cat’s body temperature rises, they can suffer from heat exhaustion, and heat stroke can set in.

Here are a few tips to help you keep your cat safe in a summer heatwave.

Make Sure Your Cat Is Nice & Cool

When the outside temperature really heats up, it’s best to keep your cat in a cool, air-conditioned environment.

Make sure your cat has lots of shade and cool water to drink. Limit their sunlight exposure, especially if they like to lie in sunny spots. Cats can get sunburns just as we can.

If you have an outdoor cat or let your cat out on the catio, don’t let them outside during the hottest times of the day. Keep outdoor activities to the early morning or evening hours.

Never leave a cat in a parked car. Temperatures in a car heat up drastically in minutes, even in cooler months, and it’s potentially deadly to your cat.

Know The Signs Of Heat Stroke

If your cat is panting, lethargic, vomiting, or having trouble standing, your cat could be exhibiting signs of heat stroke .

You need to cool your cat down immediately and seek medical treatment. If you can’t get their body temperature down quick enough, your cat can suffer serious organ damage or death.

Provide Lots Of Fresh, Cool Water

Make sure your cat has multiple places to get a nice, cool drink of water in your home.

One water bowl is probably not going to cut it in hotter months. It’s best to have a water station in all of their favorite hangout locations.

Some cats prefer running water. You may want to check out a cat water fountain if that’s the case for your finicky feline.

Sometimes cats don’t drink as much water as they should. If your cat isn’t staying hydrated, consider feeding them wet food or add some water to their dry food. Consult your vet if your cat still isn’t drinking enough.

Save Play Time For Evenings When It’s Cooler

Don’t challenge your cat to play vigorous games in the hottest part of the day. Save physical activity for the cool evening hours or early mornings.

Sunlight can really heat things up when it’s coming through the window, so even indoor cats will likely appreciate waiting for the sun to go down before playing.

Brush Your Cat A Lot

Cats’ fur helps protect them from the elements — even heat. It’s important that you don’t completely shave your cat for summer.

However, brushing can help reduce some of the mats and release hairs that may be trapped within the coat. That can help your cat maintain their appropriate body temperature.

If you keep your cat groomed and free from mats, tangles, and excess fur, it’s a lot easier for their body to cool off.

What other tips do you have for keeping cats safe in a summer heatwave? Do you have a cool place for your cat to relax when the weather heats up? Let us know in the comments below!

