ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Summer Safety: Follow These Tips To Keep Your Cat Safe In A Heatwave

By CatTime
CatTime
CatTime
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gFwR_0acLPM5l00

A heatwave can be dangerous for outdoor and indoor cats! (Picture Credit: Dion Thompson Photography/Getty Images)

Summer has arrived, which means the hot weather is here to stay for a while. That also means that we need to protect our cats when the heat gets extreme. A heatwave can be dangerous for outdoor and indoor cats, alike.

Cats can suffer from heat stroke just like humans or other pets. Be sure to keep your cat safe from heat related injuries.

Cats can only pant or sweat through their foot pads to release excess heat. As a cat’s body temperature rises, they can suffer from heat exhaustion, and heat stroke can set in.

Here are a few tips to help you keep your cat safe in a summer heatwave.

Make Sure Your Cat Is Nice & Cool

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

When the outside temperature really heats up, it’s best to keep your cat in a cool, air-conditioned environment.

Make sure your cat has lots of shade and cool water to drink. Limit their sunlight exposure, especially if they like to lie in sunny spots. Cats can get sunburns just as we can.

If you have an outdoor cat or let your cat out on the catio, don’t let them outside during the hottest times of the day. Keep outdoor activities to the early morning or evening hours.

Never leave a cat in a parked car. Temperatures in a car heat up drastically in minutes, even in cooler months, and it’s potentially deadly to your cat.

Know The Signs Of Heat Stroke

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

If your cat is panting, lethargic, vomiting, or having trouble standing, your cat could be exhibiting signs of heat stroke .

You need to cool your cat down immediately and seek medical treatment. If you can’t get their body temperature down quick enough, your cat can suffer serious organ damage or death.

Provide Lots Of Fresh, Cool Water

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Make sure your cat has multiple places to get a nice, cool drink of water in your home.

One water bowl is probably not going to cut it in hotter months. It’s best to have a water station in all of their favorite hangout locations.

Some cats prefer running water. You may want to check out a cat water fountain if that’s the case for your finicky feline.

Sometimes cats don’t drink as much water as they should. If your cat isn’t staying hydrated, consider feeding them wet food or add some water to their dry food. Consult your vet if your cat still isn’t drinking enough.

Save Play Time For Evenings When It’s Cooler

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Don’t challenge your cat to play vigorous games in the hottest part of the day. Save physical activity for the cool evening hours or early mornings.

Sunlight can really heat things up when it’s coming through the window, so even indoor cats will likely appreciate waiting for the sun to go down before playing.

Brush Your Cat A Lot

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Cats’ fur helps protect them from the elements — even heat. It’s important that you don’t completely shave your cat for summer.

However, brushing can help reduce some of the mats and release hairs that may be trapped within the coat. That can help your cat maintain their appropriate body temperature.

If you keep your cat groomed and free from mats, tangles, and excess fur, it’s a lot easier for their body to cool off.

What other tips do you have for keeping cats safe in a summer heatwave? Do you have a cool place for your cat to relax when the weather heats up? Let us know in the comments below!

The post Summer Safety: Follow These Tips To Keep Your Cat Safe In A Heatwave appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 1

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

'Cuteness Overload': Dog Begs Owner To Move Cat off Bed in Adorable Video

Adorable footage of a dog pleading with his owner to move her sleeping cat off his bed is melting hearts among animal lovers online. In a video shared to TikTok by the pet owner, posting as Thompson Tails, the hapless canine, Trace, can be seen shooting sad looks in the direction of his human companion while his feline friend, Cornbread, sits snuggled up in the middle of the oversized cushion.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Photography#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke
LIVESTRONG.com

What Do Maine Coon Cats Eat?

Maine Coon cats are large domesticated cats native to North America. These gentle giants are playful, loyal, and loving to their owners. Maine Coons need lots of protein in their diets to fuel their energetic, kitten-like personalities. Although often mistaken for a wild cat, the Maine Coon is a domestic...
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Dog Starved & Beaten Fights For Her Life, Maintains Kissing Her Vets

Vets are surprised the skinny pup with a history of scaries desires only to provide love to her saviors. A household in Johnson County, Kansas found a canine so weak and skinny that the small furbaby could not stand on her own. She was so sick that her saviors doubted if the canine would survive the extent of abuse she had endured.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
pethelpful.com

Dog Cries Himself to Sleep in the Arms of Woman Who Saved Him From Euthanasia

Given just how many animals are sitting in shelters waiting for loving homes, it’s a wonder that anyone would buy a dog in this day and age. There are just so many other deserving pets who would make incredible companions if only people would step up and give them a chance. Thankfully, one amazing woman got to the shelter just in time to save one pup’s life.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
pawmypets.com

Heartbroken And In Labor, She Crawls Into A Horrible Backyard To Give Birth

Life for roaming dogs is full of constant challenges, challenges that increase much more when they try to give birth in a refuge to protect their young. This is the story of Lexus, a pit bull dog who for a very long time wandered from one location to another exposing not only the dangers that the street itself offers, but also the apathy of many people that from a range were unaware that it was living that required assistance.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Mama Cat Proudly Brings Human Mom Her Kitten in Irresistible Video

As a mother, it's only natural to feel proud of your babies, This kind of feeling is universally understood, too, so it's easy to imagine how honored one owner must've been when her new mama cat presents her with one of her kittens. Feline breeder and TikToker @pearlsragdolls captured a...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Goose Comforts Freezing Stray Puppy Inside His Wings to Keep Him Warm

In heartwarming photos that went viral on social media, a caring goose is hugging an abandoned puppy on the street to keep him warm. This pair of unlikely friends met on the street when the compassionate goose saw the shivering puppy who was believed to be abandoned by his mother. Without hesitation, the goose wraps his big wings around the small puppy and keeps him warm and cozy.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog Blatantly Refuses to Get Out of the Pool in Video That Has Us Cracking Up

Now that summer’s here, we’ll pretty much be hanging poolside every weekend. And apparently, we aren’t the only ones looking forward to spending time outside. A Golden Retriever on TikTok was clearly not willing to leave the water, even after his owner pointed out that he was definitely not supposed to be swimming without permission. Whoops! Sorry not sorry.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Japanese man spends £12,480 to look like a dog

A Japanese man spent approximately 2 million yen (£12,480) on a realistic border collie costume because he wanted to look like his favourite breed of dog.The man, identified only as Toko, hired a Japanese company called Zeppet, which is known for creating sculptures and models for movies and commercials, to create the costume.Zeppet reportedly took 40 days to make the costume as Toko went through multiple rounds of trials and revisions to get it right.“I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on,” Toko said in an interview with Japanese outlet Mynavi.“My favorite is...
LIFESTYLE
dailyphew.com

This Was Audrey, A Turtle Who Spent 20 Years Living In A Bucket Before She Was Rescued

This is Audrey, a 24 years old turtle who was born like a normal red eared slider, but as she grew, her shell went totally deformed because of her owner not taking proper care of her. During 20 years, Audrey lived in a bucket full of cold water, without filter, without solar light and being only fed with egg whites. As she managed to grow, her shell turned this abnormal way in order to survive.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

This Baby Zebra Was Born With Spots Instead Of Stripes

Call the doctor, we’re in love. What’s more awesome than a horse? A zebra. And what’s cuter than a zebra? A baby zebra. Do you know what’s even cuter? A baby zebra with spots instead of stripes!. A rare polka dot baby zebra was spotted (pun...
ANIMALS
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
718
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy