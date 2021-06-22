Water Restriction Enforcement

With summer temps soaring, the City of Rosemount has seen a higher than normal demand for water. In a typical summer, the city sees high use demand go to 6M gallons on a single day. In 2021, numbers have already climbed to 8M gallons. This level of demand can tax our water system and put us at risk for issues with water needed to fight fires. In order to manage summer watering demands, caused mostly by lawn and landscape irrigation, the city has annual watering restrictions that are in place from May 1 to August 31. Due to the surprising increase in demand this year, the city is beginning a focused effort to increase awareness and begin enforcement when necessary.