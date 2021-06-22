Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rosemount, MN

Water Restriction Enforcement

rosemount.mn.us
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith summer temps soaring, the City of Rosemount has seen a higher than normal demand for water. In a typical summer, the city sees high use demand go to 6M gallons on a single day. In 2021, numbers have already climbed to 8M gallons. This level of demand can tax our water system and put us at risk for issues with water needed to fight fires. In order to manage summer watering demands, caused mostly by lawn and landscape irrigation, the city has annual watering restrictions that are in place from May 1 to August 31. Due to the surprising increase in demand this year, the city is beginning a focused effort to increase awareness and begin enforcement when necessary.

www.ci.rosemount.mn.us
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Rosemount, MN
Government
City
Rosemount, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Level#Drought Conditions#Infrastructure#Pwadm Ci Rosemount Mn Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Water System
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy