California GOP gubernatorial hopeful Caitlyn Jenner has proposed moving homeless individuals to "open fields," arguing that they are "destroying" businesses in the state. Jenner, a former Olympic athlete and reality-TV star, announced her challenge against California's Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in April as it became apparent that a recall campaign against him would succeed. Although the prominent transgender celebrity's campaign has drawn substantial attention, polling suggests that Newsom is well positioned to win in the pending recall vote.