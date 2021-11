Spooky tales and shaky details lurk within these Blue Line spots. Most of us are familiar with the story of Phantom Falls, which doesn’t exist but may be a doppelganger for either Buttermilk Falls, on the Raquette River above Long Lake, or Raquette Falls below the lake. It’s one variation or another on this theme: an Indigenous maiden is jilted by her lover – in William H.H. Murray’s telling, the offending suitor is a Catholic priest/missionary. The maiden throws herself into a canoe and flies over the falls and into lore, surfacing from time to time as an apparition so as to scare the bejesus out of latter-day canoe campers.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO