Growing up, I spent a fair amount of time at the Grafton Flea Market. For many of us, I’m sure that’s also true. It’s not the most special memory in the world, but I remember going a lot. My father had a friend who would sell all sorts of things there, and the treasures/junk my father and/or brother would take home slowly filled and sometimes overtook the house. I was guilty of the accumulation of used and underappreciated knick-knacks as much as anyone else, to be fair - to this day I collect books upon books upon books, but I definitely spent a good deal of time poring over Beckett’s baseball card books and Magic: The Gathering magazines hoping to pull one over on the people who quite obviously knew what they were doing in a way childhood me did not.