Immigration

Foreign-born status, but not acquired US citizenship, protects many immigrants from criminal victimization

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Until recently, data on criminal victimization did not include information on the status--immigrant or citizen--of respondents. In a recent study, researchers used new data that include respondents' status to explore the association between citizenship status and risk of victimization. They found that for many, a person's foreign-born status, but not their acquired U.S. citizenship, protects against criminal victimization.

#Us Citizenship#Rape#U S Immigration#Psu#Ncvs#Noncitizens
