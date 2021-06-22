Foreign-born status, but not acquired US citizenship, protects many immigrants from criminal victimization

Héritier Nosso was born and raised in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where he worked as a lawyer specializing in sexual assault and criminal and juvenile justice cases. Unfortunately, his work made him a target, and he came to the U.S. in 2015 seeking political asylum. Since arriving in Lewiston, Héritier has worked hard to repay America’s generosity for taking him in, volunteering with Lewiston Public Works and working in various health care and advocacy roles, including as a certified nursing assistant, a Community Education and Prevention Coordinator at IRC Maine, and as a teaching assistant at Bates College. Currently, he is the Health Promotion Coordinator at Healthy Androscoggin.