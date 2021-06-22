Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Parental monitoring and consistency in adolescence can reduce young Black men's likelihood of criminal behavior

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

New research examined the effect of different parenting styles during adolescence on crime among African American men. The study found that parenting styles characterized by little behavioral control placed youth at significant risk for adult crime, even though some of those styles included high levels of nurturance. In contrast, youth whose parents monitored them, were consistent in their parenting, and had high levels of behavioral control were at lowest risk for adult crime.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Antisocial Behavior#Parenting Styles#Racial Discrimination#African American#The University Of Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
Related
ScienceNeuroscience News

Novel Drug Reduces Anxiety-Like Behavior in Mice

Summary: KNT-127 reduced anxiety-like behaviors in mice, researchers report. Anxiety, commonly termed as a feeling of fear, dread, and restlessness, is a perfectly normal reaction to stressful situations. However, a state of heightened anxiety, which is the reality for thousands of people who struggle to cope with these feelings, is called anxiety disorder.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Parents' Powerful Impact on Young Children’s Brains

The brain’s most rapid growth occurs during gestation while an intense second period of accelerated growth occurs between ages 2 and 7. During their early years, children learn especially quickly through experience. It is essential to build skills to take on challenges, overcome obstacles, and persevere after mistakes. All experiences...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Adolescent Depression: Insidious and Prevalent

Adolescent depression is prevalent in up to 8% of the U.S. population. The CDC states that the suicide rate in 15 to 24-year-olds approaches almost 14%. When adolescent depression is felt as worthlessness, self-harm may show as cutting behaviors. Depression is prevalent in up to 8 percent of adolescents and...
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Researchers study anxiety differences between females and males

Feeling anxious about health, family or money is normal for most people--especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But for those with anxiety disorders, these everyday worries tend to heighten even when there is little or no reason to be concerned. Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine recently studied the behaviors...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Racial, Ethnic Disparities Explored in Subjective Cognitive Decline

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In the United States, Black and Hispanic adults are more likely to self-report subjective cognitive decline (SCD) at a younger age than White adults, according to a study published online June 24 in BMC Public Health. Sangeeta Gupta, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.B.S., from Delaware...
KidsEurekAlert

Study finds toddlers with ASD do not differ in progress made in comparison of two treatment types

Washington, DC, July 8, 2021 - A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP), published by Elsevier, reports that the type of one-on-one treatment plans delivered to toddlers, aged 12-30 months, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) did not lead to any significantly different outcomes. Neither the type of evidence-based intervention provided, nor the number of hours of therapy were shown to have an impact.
EurekAlert

The outsized impacts of rudeness in the workplace

Rude behavior is a common form of insensitive and disrespectful conduct that harms employees' performance in the workplace. In a new study, researchers examined the impact of rude behavior on how individuals make critical decisions. The study found that in certain situations, these behaviors can have deadly consequences. The study,...
KidsChannel 3000

Spanking can worsen a child’s behavior and do real harm, study finds

Physical punishment does not appear to improve a child’s positive behavior or social competence over time, according to a review of 69 studies from the US, Canada, China, Colombia, Greece, Japan, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom. The review, published Monday in the journal Lancet, found physical punishment such as...
KidsWISH-TV

Parenting coach breaks down teenage behavior

As we come out of the pandemic, Michelle Gambs, parenting coach, author and psychotherapist, has what you need to know about normal team behavior that may not feel normal to you,. Below are three topics she covered in today’s segment. Watch the video above for all the details. 1. 5...
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

Studies explore links between stress, choline deficiency, preterm births, and mental health

In two recent articles published in Schizophrenia Bulletin, Sharon Hunter, Ph.D., an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry, and M. Camille Hoffman, MD, MSc, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, along with their research group, have uncovered a potential link between choline deficiency in Black pregnant women in the United States and increased risk of developmental and behavioral issues that can evolve into mental illness later in their children's lives.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Behavioral, Biological Links Studied in Eating Disorders

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Body mass index seems to modulate prediction error and food intake control circuitry in the brain in individuals with eating disorders, according to a study published online June 30 in JAMA Psychiatry. Guido K.W. Frank, M.D., from the University of California at San...
KidsMedicalXpress

Two treatments for autism found to help toddlers equally

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP), published by Elsevier, reports that the type of one-on-one treatment plans delivered to toddlers, aged 12-30 months, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) did not lead to any significantly different outcomes. Neither the type of evidence-based intervention provided, nor the number of hours of therapy were shown to have an impact.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Montanan

Black men’s health slides even as education levels rise

More education typically leads to better health, yet Black men in the U.S. are not getting the same benefit as other groups, research suggests. The reasons for the gap are vexing, experts said, but may provide an important window into unique challenges faced by Black men as they try to gain not only good health […] The post Black men’s health slides even as education levels rise appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Study Identifies Genetic Risks for Suicide Death in Individuals With Bipolar Disorder

Summary: People with bipolar disorder who also suffer PTSD following trauma, or who have a genetic predisposition to PTSD may be at greater risk for death by suicide. A new study shows that individuals with bipolar disorder who are exposed to significant trauma may be at greater risk for suicide death, suggesting that clinical diagnosis of or genetic predisposition to trauma-related conditions could be important factors to consider in suicide prevention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy