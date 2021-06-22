Cancel
Peabody, MA

(Audio, Photos) NAGLY to Benefit from Pride Night at Granite Coast Brewing Company in Peabody – Meet Co-owner Rob Dunn

By Rick
msonewsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM – Granite Coast Brewing Company is a Peabody-based micro-brewery founded recently by a couple of long-time North Shore friends. Located in the heart of downtown Peabody at 77 Main Street and easy to find., parking is plentiful near the brewery. After opening in 2019, and then navigating through the Pandemic, Tap Room Manger Rob Dunn and his co-owner partner, Head Brewer Jeff Marquis, are excited to help with community fund-raisers, including the upcoming Pride Night in the Tanner City to benefit NAGLY, the North Shore Alliance for LGBQT Youth.

www.msonewsports.com
