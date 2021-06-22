Cancel
Buxton's bad luck: Twins star shelved again, has broken hand

By DAVE CAMPBELL
 17 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The glimpses of Byron Buxton's game-changing, worth-the-admission skills have grown broader over the last three years as the Minnesota Twins center fielder has blossomed with the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Rest, not surgery, for Twins’ Byron Buxton

After further testing on Byron Buxton’s fractured left hand, the Twins have determined their center fielder does not need surgery. Buxton suffered a “boxer’s fracture” — a broken knuckle commonly suffered when punching something — after getting hit by a pitch in Monday’s 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field.
Buxton Won't Need Surgery on Broken Knuckle

(Minneapolis, MN) -- It looks like Byron Buxton won't need to have surgery on his fractured left hand. The team says he underwent further testing. Buxton suffered the broken knuckle when he was hit by a pitch in Monday's win over Cincinnati. Manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters, "I don't think...
Twins outfielder Byron Buxton named an MLB All-Star finalist

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was named an MLB All-Star finalist on Sunday, making him eligible to be a starter for the Midsummer Classic. Buxton has played like an All-Star this season, hitting .369 with 10 homers, 19 RBI and five stolen bases. The 27-year-old also was named the American League Player of the Month Award in April and finished third in the preliminary vote behind Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
'Crazy game, right?' Rays' luck turns again

ST. PETERSBURG -- Over the past week and a half, the Rays have understandably felt they were on the wrong end of some bad breaks and tough luck. Dropping a season-high seven straight games prior to Wednesday, they lost four games in extra innings, three walk-offs and three one-run defeats. A few better bounces, or a few more timely hits, could have turned plenty of those losses into wins.
Cleveland’s Josh Naylor has broken ankle after frightening collision

CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor‘s hustle and heart will be missing from Cleveland’s lineup for a while. Naylor will need surgery after breaking his right ankle Sunday in Minnesota during a frightening collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement as they tried to catch a pop fly. Naylor, who has been...
Yoán Moncada exits White Sox's 8-5 victory against Twins with bruised right hand

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Thursday’s 8-5 victory against the Minnesota Twins before the start of the fourth inning with a bruised right hand. The Sox said he’s being further evaluated. Moncada suffered the injury while sliding headfirst into third base during the third inning...
Byron Buxton edged in All-Star Game voting on final day

Buxton was third in fan voting for the All-Star Game throughout the first phase of balloting and entered the final day of the second phase in line to be voted into the game despite being on the injured list with a fractured wrist. But in the end, he was narrowly outvoted by Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández, ending Buxton’s bid to become an All-Star for the first time in his career.
Rodon scheduled to start for Chicago against Minnesota

Chicago White Sox (49-35, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-48, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.37 ERA, .93 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -101, White Sox -116; over/under...
Power 96

Minnesota Twins Get One Player Named To All-Star Team

While the Minnesota Twins have struggled throughout the 2021 season, there have been a few bright spots. Nelson Cruz is one of them. The 41-year-old Designated Hitter continues to prove he is one of the best hitters in the big leagues. It is his 7th time making the All-Star team, and first time with the Twins. This season, he is hitting .306 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs. According to the Minnesota Twins official website, Cruz ranks in the top 10 percent of Major League hitters in several advanced statistical categories.
Rough homecoming for Hentges as Cleveland falls to Twins 8-2

Sam Hentges, Cleveland Indians rookie pitcher from Mounds View, played his first game in Minnesota since 2014 on Sunday when he started against the Minnesota Twins. The homecoming did not go well, as the 6-foot-6 left-hander took a beating in an 8-2 loss to the Twins. Hentges, 24, gave up...
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal might be out vs. Twins

Tony La Russa's postgame Zoom call with the media got off to a much later start than normal Monday night after the White Sox dropped the series opener with the Minnesota Twins 8-5 in Minneapolis. The timing had nothing to do with the fact the American League Central-leading White Sox...
Twins top White Sox 8-5

Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits and three walks allowed. In two previous turns against the White Sox, he gave up nine runs in 7 1/3 innings. Kepler hit a two-run home run in the second. With an RBI single by Trevor Larnach and a two-run triple from Nick Gordon, the Twins built a 6-1 lead and gave White Sox starter Dylan Cease (7-4) the hook in the sixth inning. Then the AL Central leaders surged back with a four-run seventh, getting a two-run single by Leury García against Caleb Thielbar and a two-run triple by Yoán Moncada off Tyler Duffey. Moncada was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a chopper to third for the first out of the inning, and then the Twins turned to their best reliever to take back control. Taylor Rogers got five outs, four by strikeout, in a superb six-batter appearance. Hansel Robles pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save. The White Sox brought a 14 1/2-game lead on the last-place Twins into the series, having won eight of the first nine matchups this year by a cumulative 76-37 score, but Ober was up to the task. The 6-foot-9 right-hander set the tone by striking out the side in the first inning. He fanned José Abreu twice, before the slugger took Thielbar deep in the sixth for his team-leading 15th homer.
Max Kepler gets rid of 'curse' and Twins reap the rewards

Wade Boggs would eat chicken before every game. Babe Ruth didn't want anyone else using his bats, believing there were only so many hits in each. Superstitions and baseball go hand in hand, and Twins outfielder Max Kepler displayed his Sunday and Monday. About a week and a half ago,...
Twins’ Max Kepler starts to heat up

Max Kepler thinks he has found a way to rid himself of the bad juju that he’s been bringing with him to the plate. “I bought this chain a week and a half ago and I haven’t been wearing it the last two days and I believe there’s bad juju in it, so I need to get rid of whatever cursed that chain,” Kepler said on Monday night after blasting two home runs.
Ohtani hurls 7 innings, hits RBI double, Halos top BoSox 5-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven innings of five-hit ball and hit an early RBI double, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Jose Berrios, Twins' best trade chip, should stay in Minnesota

In about three weeks, the Twins will be right up against the trade deadline with a chunk of their roster possibly swirling in trade rumors. They will have five players — Nelson Cruz, Michael Pineda, Andrelton Simmons, J.A. Happ and Hansel Robles — heading into free agency this offseason. If they don't believe they are bringing any of them back next season, now is the time for the Twins to get what they can for them.

