Funding for your aging research: From Ph.D. student to postdoc. Funding for your aging research: From Ph.D. student to postdoc. The science of aging is evolving fast: We need fresh, transdisciplinary expertise from investigators with different perspectives to tackle novel and unsolved problems in our field. In other words, if you are a doctoral student with an interest in conducting aging research (or a mentor who can help us spread the word to them), we want you!