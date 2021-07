Lloyd A. Alumbaugh of Reeds was born December 16, 1928, the son of Ira Raymond Alumbaugh and Opal Grace “Smith” Alumbaugh. He was a U.S. Army ambulance driver during the battle at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea when he went “missing in action” on November 28, 1950. The U.S. Department of Defense notified his nephew Wesley Alumbaugh of Carthage in 2020, that his remains had been identified by DNA in one of the 55 boxes turned over by North Korea in 2018.