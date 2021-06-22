Cancel
Denver, CO

Hot jobs, high demand driving in-person hospitality hiring event

Posted by 
 17 days ago

DENVER – At least 40 local employers in the restaurant and hospitality industry will be interviewing and making offers at an in-person job fair on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt Denver located at 1750 Welton Street. Jobseekers looking for roles ranging from entry to executive level are encouraged to register for the event, create an online profile on ConnectingColorado.com, and then arrive at the event ready to land a career-path position.

“Labor demand is very high in the service industries, so employers are ready with on-the-spot interviews, on-the-spot offers, competitive wages, a wide range of opportunities, and even signing bonuses,” reported Tony Anderson, director of Denver Workforce Services. “Today’s hiring climate is a jobseekers’ dream, with employers bidding to land top work-ready talent.”

Veterans will receive priority access for the first 30 minutes of the event (10 - 10:30 a.m.).

Jobseekers who cannot attend the event are encouraged to explore online job boards for both restaurant and hotel opportunities.

Denver Workforce Services, which delivers Denver’s public workforce system as part of Denver Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO), is hosting the free event in partnership with the Grand Hyatt Denver. Limited free parking is available and door prizes are also being given out throughout the event. For additional information or to request accommodation, contact workforcedevelopment@denvergov.org.

_______________________________________________________

About Denver Economic Development & Opportunity

Denver Economic Development & Opportunity is leading an inclusive and innovative economy for all Denver residents, including local and global business development, workforce development programs, and stabilization efforts in Denver’s diverse neighborhoods.

Community Policy
