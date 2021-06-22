Cancel
Fire Restrictions in Effect for Denver Mountain Parks & Open Space

Due to extremely dry conditions and a high potential for danger, fire restrictions are in effect for all Denver Mountain Parks properties located in Jefferson County, Clear Creek County and Douglas County. This includes Bergen Peak, Fillius, Genesse, Katherine Craig, Lookout Mountain, O’Fallon, Pence, Bell, Cub Creek, Dedisse, Elephant Butte, Berrian Mountain, Newton, Red Rocks and Little Park in Jefferson County; Echo Lake, Summit Lake, Hicks Mountain, Pence Mountain and Forsberg Park in Clear Creek County; and Daniel’s Park in Douglas County.

This fire ban shall remain in effect until superseded or rescinded by the Executive Director of Denver Parks and Recreation.

The following actions and forms of fire are prohibited in Denver Mountain Parks and Open Space:

  • Building, maintaining, attending or using any fire or recreational campfire, except a recreational fire within a permanently constructed fire grate in a developed park, campground, or picnic area
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that is barren or cleared of all combustible material
  • Open burning including ground fires
  • Use or possession of fireworks
  • All other outdoor spark or flame producing activities

Grills that use propane gas and are in proper working order are not prohibited and are allowed at this time. For further fire restrictions and information, refer to the county of jurisdiction.

Denver Parks and Recreation reminds everyone to exercise caution and practice heightened fire safety at all times, particularly in dry areas.

Find more information on all Denver Parks, Open Space and Mountain Parks, including maps and other details.

