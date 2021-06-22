Asbury University Launches Master’s Degree in Equine Management
WILMORE, Ky. – Asbury University is launching a Master of Business Administration with Equine Management emphasis to equip students with expert knowledge and skills centered on finance, management, marketing, law, facilities and event management pertaining to the equine industry. The MBA in Equine Management is a convenient online degree and is designed to enhance equine industry knowledge or help graduates transition into a new career in this thriving sector.www.asbury.edu