Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf Perform Operations (SPO) Trades Manager at Turner Construction Co. Mark Bayer is the new Manager for Turner Maryland’s Self-Perform Operations (SPO) group. In this role, Mark will orchestrate the activities of Turner’s on-staff craft workforce in executing direct and indirect work on its projects. Mark has been managing field work as a lead superintendent for 15 years, with the last three at Turner. His focus on safety, quality, training, and efficiency for SPO trade staff and their work product will drive value for each project where SPO is engaged.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spo#Turner Construction Co#Turner Maryland#Self Perform Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Small Businessbizjournals

How to keep your best workers in a competitive job market

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. In today’s remote-first world, it’s getting harder and harder for employers to find and retain top talent. The competition for quality talent is heating up, and top-performing employees know they’re no longer tied to a specific geographical region. Many of them won’t hesitate to look elsewhere for work if they aren’t satisfied with their current jobs.
Upper Arlington, OHbizjournals

Shopping center near Upper Arlington to fill hole left by Sears Hardware

The large hole left in a shopping center near Upper Arlington when a Sears Hardware store closed nearly three years ago is being filled by another tenant. Volunteers of America will move its thrift store in the Northwest Center on Henderson Road into the larger spot left by Sears, said Bill Hadler, interim president of Columbus-based Hadler Companies, the real estate company that owns the 215,609-square-foot shopping center.
Austin, TXbizjournals

F45 Training to raise up to $345M in IPO

F45 Training, which says it has expanded its chain of gyms to more than 60 countries, is the latest Austin company to line up an IPO, although it only recently relocated its HQ to the Texas capital. Click through to read more about its plans to go public.
Constructionlafourchegazette.com

Danos awarded contract for Gulf construction work

Danos has been awarded a contract for construction operations on two shelf assets located about 80 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Work for the contract started in May and will run through 2021. A total of 26 Danos personnel are employed for the project, working a 14-on, 14-off rotation schedule.
Economybizjournals

Inceptor Bio launches first portfolio company out of UNC

A Triangle firm that's seeking to build a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies focused on curing cancer has announced its first investment. Inceptor Bio announced Wednesday it launched company Fastback Bio with new technology licensed from UNC-Chapel Hill to develop CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell, therapies to treat solid tumors.
bizjournals

PHL boosts capacity to the tropics as vacationers fuel rebound

The panic and shock that rocked the airline industry to its core in 2020 is fast giving way to one of the most explosive periods of growth and shifts in market share that America’s air carriers have participated in for decades. Illustration by Meredith Sheffer | ACBJ; Getty Images.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Morgan Stanley adds executives to Seattle wealth management office

Morgan Stanley announced in June it has added Kevin Baker and Antoine Toussaint to its wealth management office in Seattle. Baker has been named executive director of wealth management, while Toussaint has been named first vice president of wealth management. Baker and Toussaint are joining the company's Olympic Group, which...
Newport Beach, CAbizjournals

Chipotle to accept TikTok resumes from Gen-Z applicants

In an effort to attract more Gen-Z applicants in a tight U.S. labor market, Chipotle Mexican Grill said Thursday it will accept resumes via the TikTok video app. Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said it needs to hire 15,000 workers to meet current demand. It's one of the first restaurant chains to accept TikTok resumes, it said.
Retailbizjournals

St. Louis-based retailer CBD Kratom expands with Philadelphia store

CBD Kratom, the St. Louis-based retailer of cannabidiol, or CBD, products, has expanded with a new store. The chain's first Philadelphia store, at 212 S. 17th St., opened July 1. The company carries over 600 cannabis products including CBD, a non-intoxicating marijuana extract used to treat a variety of conditions,...
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.
Businessbizjournals

Moray Newton, AIA

Associate Principal/Project Manager at The S/L/A/M Collaborative Inc. Moray Newton, an associate principal and project manager, will manage business development for SLAM Philadelphia. His focus is to grow the firm’s national practice as design leaders of higher education facilities, a sector he has served for more than 20 years. He has managed projects from master planning and design to construction for some of the nation’s top colleges of medicine, science, engineering, and pharmacy. His career began in Bethlehem, PA and looks forward to returning to the market.
Denver, CObizjournals

'Top Chef' judge Tom Colicchio plans fast-casual restaurant in Denver

D.C.'s Root & Sprig is the first of several the celebrity chef is looking to open around the county. 2021 Most Admired CEO (Deadline is August 9, 2021) Most Admired CEOs were built for times like these. Their leadership and actions are guiding the region’s organizations through a historic moment. Do you know an executive who deserves the title? Nominate her/him today.
Businessbizjournals

All-female marketing firm dives into new waters after rebrand

After 11 years in business, Petroglyph Creative has a new name. Meet New Mexico's most influential women in 2021! Albuquerque Business First's Women of Influence event will bring together some of the most powerful and innovative women in New Mexico for an inspirational virtual awards program.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Apcela Recognized as Market Leader in Software Defined Networking by ISG

Company Brings Secure SDN to Multi-Cloud and IoT; Expanding Leadership Position in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens Report. Apcela, the leader in software-defined, cloud-optimized network services, today announced it has been recognized as Market Leader in five of the six quadrants, including SDN Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation), SD-WAN Equipment and Service Suppliers (DIY), Technology and Service Suppliers (core – 4G/5G), Edge Technologies and Services, and Enterprise 5G Solutions in the 2021 Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Providers Report for the U.S. by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The report goes on to highlight Apcela as a Product Challenger in the remaining quadrant, Managed (SD) WAN Services.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Aragon Research Identifies a New Market-Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS)-That Will Overtake iPaaS

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. The old ways of PaaS and iPaaS are no longer enough for organizations to enable and fuel business transformation. Organizations need a new type of platform service that is holistic and integrated, and starts with business transformation and automation first and foremost. Because of this growing need, and the introduction of new technology and service providers in the market, Aragon has identified a new market that is focused specifically on providing the platform and business architecture services needed to enable business transformation. It’s calling this market transformation platform as a service (tPaaS).

Comments / 0

Community Policy