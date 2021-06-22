People on the Move

Self Perform Operations (SPO) Trades Manager at Turner Construction Co. Mark Bayer is the new Manager for Turner Maryland’s Self-Perform Operations (SPO) group. In this role, Mark will orchestrate the activities of Turner’s on-staff craft workforce in executing direct and indirect work on its projects. Mark has been managing field work as a lead superintendent for 15 years, with the last three at Turner. His focus on safety, quality, training, and efficiency for SPO trade staff and their work product will drive value for each project where SPO is engaged.