Bayhealth screens DSU student-athletes who have had COVID

Cape Gazette
 17 days ago

A leader in keeping the community safe and healthy, Bayhealth has partnered for four years with local high schools to screen student-athletes for sudden cardiac arrest. This is a rare but potentially tragic outcome that can occur in young people with undiagnosed heart problems engaging in high-intensity exercise. When studies emerged indicating heart problems after COVID-19 in otherwise healthy young athletes, this triggered a new focus in cardiac screening efforts. Working together, Bayhealth and Delaware State University Athletics have been taking important and proactive steps to screen student-athletes with a past COVID-19 infection to ensure their heart health before returning to activity.

State
Delaware State
#Dsu#Covid#Sports Medicine#Health And Safety#Football Games#Covid#Dsu Athletics#Bayhealth Orthopaedics#Ekg#Bayhealth Org Heart
