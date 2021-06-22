Bayhealth screens DSU student-athletes who have had COVID
A leader in keeping the community safe and healthy, Bayhealth has partnered for four years with local high schools to screen student-athletes for sudden cardiac arrest. This is a rare but potentially tragic outcome that can occur in young people with undiagnosed heart problems engaging in high-intensity exercise. When studies emerged indicating heart problems after COVID-19 in otherwise healthy young athletes, this triggered a new focus in cardiac screening efforts. Working together, Bayhealth and Delaware State University Athletics have been taking important and proactive steps to screen student-athletes with a past COVID-19 infection to ensure their heart health before returning to activity.www.capegazette.com