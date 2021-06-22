Cancel
Laredo, TX

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Apprehends Two Sex Offenders

cbp.gov
 17 days ago

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended two sex offenders as they were attempting to enter the U.S. illegally near Laredo. The first apprehension occurred during the late morning of June 20, when agents assigned to Laredo West Station apprehended a group of 24 undocumented individuals inside a ranch northwest of the city. One undocumented individual was identified as Isidro Efrain Gallardo-Rangel, a 34-year-old Mexican national. Record checks revealed that Gallardo-Rangel is a registered sex offender with an extensive criminal history and a conviction for Indecency with a Child - Felony 2nd Degree in 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

www.cbp.gov
