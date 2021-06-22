39 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 39 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 76,806 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 70 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 74,394.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks unvaccinated community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results

If you are 12 years old or over, get your COVID-19 vaccine

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit DCPH's COVID-19 vaccine page. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit the DCPH stats page.