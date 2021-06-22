New Suspect Identified in June 12 Homicide on 6th St., Charges Against Original Suspects Dropped by Travis County District Attorney’s Office
The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified a new suspect in the June 12 homicide on 6th St. An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 19-year-old De’ondre “Dre” White. After the shooting, White changed his appearance by cutting and dying his hair. White was interviewed by APD detectives and then returned to Killeen, Texas where he went into hiding.www.austintexas.gov