Gov. Hogan says national guard isn't right approach to get a grip on crime in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) – Would deploying the Maryland National Guard help curb the violent surge happening in Baltimore City? It depends on who is asked. In 2015, Gov. Larry Hogan sent 4,000 members of the Maryland National Guard and 1,000 police officers to Baltimore City to regain control after riots erupted in the streets following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. The deployment of the guard cost the city and state millions of dollars.foxbaltimore.com