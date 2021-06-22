Marvel's Avengers New Patch Reveals Personal Information By Accident
When Fallout 76 launched it attempted to resolve the Nylon bag situations by offering those who purchased the special edition the ability to get the item that was advertised. This resulted in Bethesda support accidentally leaking personal data due to a loophole in the ticketing procedure. Now Square Enix's Marvel's Avengers has accidentally revealed the personal information of their users, by posting the player's IP address on screen when playing the game.www.noobfeed.com