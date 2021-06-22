Marvel's Avengers New Patch Reveals Personal Information By Accident

As Square Enix began to unveil Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at its E3 2021 showcase, it was difficult to avoid drawing parallels to Marvel's Avengers. The reception of the company's first game based on a famous comic-book ensemble had pretty lukewarm, but here was another of its studios pushing out another offering from the same franchise less than a year later. It makes sense that Square Enix would want to get as much out of its fancy new franchise as possible, but in the nine months since Avengers' release, had Eidos Montreal had the chance to learn from Crystal Dynamic's mistakes?