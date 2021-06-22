Prime Day deal: Get the tri-band Arris Surfboard Max Wi-Fi 6 mesh system for less

The majority of us use a Wi-Fi router to connect to the internet throughout our home, but far too many of us continue to use an ageing device that lacks modern-day features that are genuinely useful in our day-to-day lives. That’s not a smart idea if you want to get the best from your ISP’s connection speeds and you want the finest security features for your home. When figuring out how to buy a Wi-Fi router, one of the best options these days is a mesh router such as the Gryphon Parental Control Router & Mesh WiFi System. Able to extend your network across even a large home, and with plenty of great features, it’s ideal for tech-savvy folks and novices alike.