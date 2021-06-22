Prime Day deal: Get the tri-band Arris Surfboard Max Wi-Fi 6 mesh system for less
Is your dual-band router chugging under the strain of various family members streaming 4K videos, playing Fortnite, and hopping on and off Zoom meetings, all at the same time? If so, it might be time to consider a tri-band mesh router—that is, a router that operates on the usual 2.4- and 5GHz bands, while using a third 5GHz band for wireless backhaul between the main router and its mesh network modes.www.techhive.com