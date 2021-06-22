Cancel
Electronics

Upgrade your TV sound on Prime Day with Vizio's discounted Elevate Soundbar

By Ian Paul
TechHive
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake your TV sound experience to the next level for a whole lot less today. Amazon is selling the jaw-dropping Vizio Elevate Soundbar with subwoofer and two surround speakers for $680. That's about $220 off the usual price (which generally hovers around $900) and a little bit cheaper than the sale price that non-Prime members are getting today. The Prime deal ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening, Pacific time.

