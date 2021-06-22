Upgrade your TV sound on Prime Day with Vizio's discounted Elevate Soundbar
Take your TV sound experience to the next level for a whole lot less today. Amazon is selling the jaw-dropping Vizio Elevate Soundbar with subwoofer and two surround speakers for $680. That's about $220 off the usual price (which generally hovers around $900) and a little bit cheaper than the sale price that non-Prime members are getting today. The Prime deal ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening, Pacific time.www.techhive.com