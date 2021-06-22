Upgrade your TV sound on Prime Day with Vizio's discounted Elevate Soundbar

Amazon has an impressive collection of home devices designed to do everything from keep your belongings safe to scare critters from your trash, some can give you an updated weather report and others are great for video chatting with your parents. From the Alexa speaker in your living room to the Echo Show in the kitchen and Ring camera in your driveway, if you’re a smart home fanatic you’ve probably accumulated quite a few. You may have even taken advantage of a tech deal or two over Prime Day and gotten yourself a new one. Good choice, they make excellent devices that perform well.