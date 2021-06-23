Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Boasts of ‘Downward Trajectory’ in Crime — Despite Nearly 30% Surge in Murders Since 2019

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said she was seeing a decline in crime in her city — despite murders increasing by nearly 30 percent over the last two years. “The reality is, June over June, we’re seeing a downward trend in both homicides and shootings,” Lightfoot said at a Monday press conference. “We are seeing a downward trajectory where other cities are continuing to see a climb.”

