Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Boasts of ‘Downward Trajectory’ in Crime — Despite Nearly 30% Surge in Murders Since 2019
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said she was seeing a decline in crime in her city — despite murders increasing by nearly 30 percent over the last two years. “The reality is, June over June, we’re seeing a downward trend in both homicides and shootings,” Lightfoot said at a Monday press conference. “We are seeing a downward trajectory where other cities are continuing to see a climb.”www.mediaite.com