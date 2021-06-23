Cancel
Ben Shapiro Attacks and Misgenders Transgender Olympic Athlete: ‘This is a Dude who is a Full Dude in Every Respect’

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to make history next month, as the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics. Hubbard qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in May and was selected for the national team Monday. Set to compete super-heavyweight category, Hubbard’s weightlifting has fueled intense debate regarding...

Ben Shapiro
#Transgender Women
New Zealand
Society
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
