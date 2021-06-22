Cancel
Grateful Web Interview with Jackson Melnick

By Article Contributed by gratefulweb
gratefulweb.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado songwriter Jackson Melnick honors his acoustic roots, his interest in activism, and his abiding faith in humanity throughout his debut album, Abilene (Releasing 09.24.21). Although the arrangements draw on traditional bluegrass, Abilene is at heart a songwriter’s record. Across these 10 tracks, Melnick combines his reverence for bluegrass with a lyrical point of view that is both mystical and topical. Produced by Christopher Henry (Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band), the project positions Melnick as an important new voice in folk music, and also features accomplished bluegrass musicians such as Jason Carter, Matt Combs, Alex Leach, Tuck Tucker, and Cory Walker. His new album Abilene releases on September 24.

