The Sunset Travel Awards Are Coming Back for 2021

By Hugh Garvey
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, our annual celebration of the best places to go and things to do in the West is returning. I don’t need to tell you how hard last year was for everyone in the travel industry—and that includes us at Sunset. In “normal” years, we crisscross the West, covering all corners in search of that charming new hotel or relaxing resort, the winery with a vista to match its bottlings, the must-visit restaurants, shops, parks, and botanical gardens, and more that we know will delight our readers. But last year we were grounded just like everyone else and our annual Travel Awards were put on hold.

