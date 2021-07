Aurora Stewart passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 as the result of an automotive accident at the age of 18. Aurora Jewel Stewart was born Jan. 9, 2003 in Cambridge. Aurora attended Pine City Schools and recently graduated from the Pine City Area Learning Center. A huge milestone for Aurora was the day she graduated; her genuine excitement and passion for the graduation ceremony was contagious. She had plans to attend Pine Technical and Community College the fall 2021. Everyone that knew Aurora; knew this was just the beginning of her dream to become a social worker. She was always willing to listen and extend a helpful hand to her many friends and family. She spent a lot of time with and being very attentive to her grandmother; always asking what she needed and if there was anything she could do for her. Aurora was just beginning a summer part-time job selling cutlery to help with school finances.