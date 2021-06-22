Cancel
Islanders' Mathew Barzal fined, not suspended for hit on Lightning's Jan Rutta

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA — Islanders coach Barry Trotz was not anticipating a suspension for forward Mathew Barzal as a result of the cross-check he made on Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta in Game 5 of the semifinals Monday night. Trotz’s hunch was right. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety assessed a $5,000 fine...

