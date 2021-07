The Steelers had one of the best offensive line units of the 2010s. Here’s why we shouldn’t be so quick to discredit their importance to the team. The Pittsburgh Steelers have always been a team that prides themselves on their physicality up front and their ability to win in the trenches. Pittsburgh has gone from one elite offensive lineman to the next from Mike Webster to Dermontti Dawson to Alan Faneca to Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro. In fact, there has only been a four-year gap since 1974 when Pittsburgh didn’t have one of these All-Pro offensive linemen on their roster.