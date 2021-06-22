Cancel
Cleburne, TX

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of pro...

Cleburne Times-Review
 17 days ago

Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held on-line at storageauctions.com. Facility is located at 938 N. Hwy 174, Rio Vista TX, 76093. Bidding will open on June 22, 2021 @ noon and conclude on July 7, 2021 @ 11:00am. Clean up deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, all space contains household furniture unless otherwise noted. H. Janet Bellah: storage trunk and tote boxes. Kristin S. Mays: window units, kitchen furniture, shop vac, Lawn furniture, luggage, kid’s toys. Donovan Robles: computer boards, ice chest, speakers, night stands, guitar, bed frame, luggage. Thomas E. Blocker: tables with chairs, desk, trash can, wine racks, rug, bar light. David F. Rowan: medical equipment, love seat, tricycle, speaker box, car seat, baby bed mattress.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Luggage
